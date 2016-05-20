Chicago airport staffing to increase after long security lines

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 20 The U.S. government is
accelerating plans to add security staff and bomb-sniffing dogs
at Chicago's two major airports after a "breakdown" earlier this
week frustrated travelers and caused some to miss flights, a
senior transportation official said.
"Earlier this week we had a breakdown here in Chicago,"
Peter Neffenger, U.S. Transportation Security Administration
(TSA) administrator, told a news conference on Friday. "We are
working hard to make sure that does not happen again."
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is the second-busiest
U.S. airport, with 77 million people traveling through it in
2015, according to trade group the Airports Council
International.
Chicago is the only city in North America where American
Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines
all have major operations, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
told the same news conference.
Long security lines at airports across the United States
recently have frayed tempers and led to calls for the government
to fix the problem.
Passenger screening has slowed since TSA canceled a program
last year in which behavior detection officers would pull
travelers randomly into faster but less rigorous "PreCheck"
lanes, after reports of screening lapses.
However, TSA budget and staffing levels had been set
assuming that the program would be in effect, and that more
people would self-enroll in PreCheck. As a result, the agency
found itself without the resources to handle rising passenger
traffic on U.S. airlines, expected to be at an all-time high
this summer.
In Chicago, TSA has added thousands of hours in overtime for
security workers in order to meet demands, and officials
received funding sooner than they had expected it to be
available, Neffenger said.
Emanuel said that 58 extra full-time TSA staff would be in
place in the next couple of weeks, 100 part-time workers will go
full-time, and 250 more agents will work in the city by August.
Chicago experienced a big-volume day earlier this week, but
it was not unpredicted, Neffenger said. Travelers followed
recommendations to arrive early.
"We, quite frankly, simply put, did not have enough
checkpoint lanes open when they arrived. And once behind, it
takes a long time to catch up," Neffenger said.
Chicago inherited financial problems, which led to staffing,
technology and canine issues, and those responsible failed to
fund and staff positions, Emanuel said.
"Now we have a situation that is totally not tolerable for
the flying public," Emanuel said.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)