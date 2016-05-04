U.S. to boost airport staffing to manage long security lines

May 4 The United States is to increase the number of airport security staff and bomb-sniffing dogs and ramp up its pre-screening enrollment efforts in an attempt to address airlines' concerns that long airport lines this summer might discourage air travel.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will add officers at airports expected to have the highest passenger volumes, said Jeh Johnson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that he has asked Congress to approve additional funds to pay for officers' overtime and to meet "critical short-term needs." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)