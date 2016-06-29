FCC says cost for clearing 126 mhz of spectrum for wireless TV use $86.4 bln

WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that the cost for clearing 126 MHZ in the TV band for wireless use is $86.4 billion in the first stage of a government auction.

The auction is aimed at repurposing low-frequency spectrum relinquished by television broadcasters to wireless companies and other bidders seeking new airwaves to build and improve wireless networks. (Reporting by David Shepardson)