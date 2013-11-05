Business interests line up against Tea Party candidate in Alabama

| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 5 A tight primary election
in an Alabama Republican stronghold has pitted a business-backed
former state senator against a Tea Party movement favorite in a
race highlighting tensions between the party's pragmatic and
ideological wings over the recent government shutdown.
Major businesses including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Home Depot Inc are backing the campaign of former
lawmaker Bradley Byrne, saying the 58-year-old attorney better
represents their interests than Dean Young, a wealthy real
estate developer running a grass-roots campaign.
"Bradley Byrne is the John Boehner-style candidate and Dean
Young will tell you he is more like Ted Cruz, said Bill
Armistead, chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.
With Young slightly ahead in late polling, according to
Montgomery-based GOP consulting firm Cygnal, the outcome of the
race may be an indicator of how much clout the business
organizations critical of the Tea Party movement will ultimately
wield in conservative states like Alabama.
Byrne backed the Republican party's mainstream during the
government shutdown, which opposes funding for the Obama
administration's healthcare reform law, but disagreed with the
shutdown.
"It is a test of the Tea Party's strength," said William
Stewart, a political scientist at the University of Alabama. "If
Mr. Byrne comes out with a convincing win, it would deal a blow
to them. If Dean wins, it would prove their strength."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent their national political
director, Rob Engstrom, to Alabama last week to an endorsement
event with Byrne, a former Democrat who joined the Republicans
in 1997.
Many of its members, such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot, have
sent funds to Byrne's campaign, part of a total war chest of
more than $689,000 according to the Federal Election Commission.
"Washington needs proven leaders who understand the
principals of free enterprise," the chamber's spokesman Blair
Latoff Holmes said.
His donor list reads like a who's who of national and local
business leaders, with politicians such as House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor, tossing in contributions.
In contrast, Young depends on grass-roots support with only
a modest $85,546 raised, according to the FEC. Young is aligned
with an Alabama judge who famously erected a granite monument of
the Ten Commandments in 2001 at the state supreme court building
in Montgomery. It was later removed.
"We feel strongly that Bradley Byrne is the right person to
lead. He is the pro-retail person in that race," said David
French, the chief lobbyist for the National Retail Federation.
Their Retail Pac donated $2,500 to his campaign.
With the government unpopular in the area that was deeply
affected by the 2010 BP oil spill, Young's message resonates,
Armistead said.
Add in some 90,000 Alabamans who have recently received
health insurance policy cancellations, rates that are doubling
and tripling for thousands of others, and the political terrain
turns favorable for an anti-establishment candidate, he added.
After only 12 percent of voters turned out for the first
primary, even fewer could be expected on Tuesday to fill the
vacated congressional seat formerly held by U.S. Representative
Jo Bonner who left his seat in August to take a job at the
University of Alabama.
Byrne, who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2010, won 35
percent of the vote in the first round of polling, with Young
taking second place with 23 percent.
Tuesday's eventual winner is almost assured of becoming the
next congressman. A Democrat has not captured a congressional
seat in that district since 1964.
A small turnout could favor Young.
"You can spend all the money in the world, but it is all for
naught if you can't get the voters out," Armistead said.