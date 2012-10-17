Judge says bankrupt Alabama county can overhaul hospital

| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Oct 17 A federal judge on
Wednesday cleared the way for Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson
County to shut down in-patient services at a government hospital
for poor people that loses $10 million a year.
Jefferson County, which filed a $4.23 billion bankruptcy
nearly a year ago, says it can no longer afford to cover the
losses for a 319-bed, in-patient operation that serves only a
few dozen people on an average day.
But Birmingham, Alabama's biggest city and the Jefferson
County seat, had asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas
Bennett to keep the city-based Cooper Green Mercy Hospital in
full operation.
The county proposes to replace Cooper Green's emergency room
with an urgent care facility and to provide indigent care
through outpatient clinics. Patients needing hospitalization
would be sent to other hospitals, which would bill the county.
Bennett, in rejecting Birmingham's request, said state law
did not require Jefferson County to run a hospital, though it
was obliged to pay for the medical care of the poor.
Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy also protects Jefferson
County, whose finances were crippled by sewer debt and the loss
in 2011 of a local jobs tax worth $60 million a year, from new
lawsuits, Bennett said.
"As long as the county pays, it is in compliance with law,"
Bennett said during a court hearing in Birmingham. "The city is
attempting to exercise control over property of the debtor."
The judge said he expects his ruling to be appealed.
Last month, Jefferson County's commissioners approved a
slimmed-down, $205.2 million annual operating budget that uses
withheld bond-interest payments and asset sales to offset
revenue shortages. The new budget is $12 million smaller than
the one for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 and $107 million
below the previous fiscal year's total.