Unsecured creditors ally with bankrupt Alabama county

* Insurer wants Sept. 28 deadline for exit plan
* Unsecured creditors want more time
By Michael Connor
July 31 Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County got
some unexpected allies on Tuesday, when unsecured creditors
lined up with the county in America's biggest municipal
bankruptcy to fight a proposed Sept. 28 deadline for a workout
plan.
Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp, which insures some of the
county's $3.14 billion of defaulted sewer-system warrants, on
July 10 asked the federal judge overseeing the case to set a
hard deadline for the county to develop an exit plan.
If Jefferson County, whose finances were ravaged by soured
sewer-system debt and the 2011 loss of a local jobs tax, failed
to produce an adjustment plan by a deadline set by Judge Thomas
Bennett, the bankruptcy case could be thrown out, lawyers said.
Bennett has not ruled on the request by Assured, which
argued the county has been dragging its heels in developing a
workout plan on reorganizing its $4.23 billion of debt since
declaring Chapter 9 bankruptcy on Nov. 9.
On Tuesday, unsecured creditors Wells Fargo and
National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, which insures county
general obligation debt, filed briefs saying Assured's proposed
deadline would hobble their efforts to secure payments.
Creditors without collateral rights need more time beyond
Sept. 28 "to request, receive, and evaluate information
regarding the county's assets, liabilities, and operations,"
lawyers for Wells Fargo Bank and National Public Finance
Guarantee, said.
In addition, the cash-strapped county government needs time
to work out an operating budget and to lobby Alabama state
lawmakers to restore the lost local jobs tax that is central to
its revenue stream, the lawyers for Wells Fargo said. The jobs
tax was declared unconstitutional.
"Imposing any deadline that would preclude a complete
investigation of the county's finances and foreclose the
possibility of meaningful negotiations ... could be highly
prejudicial to unsecured creditors," Wells Fargo said.
Jefferson County, which has the sole right under Chapter 9
law to hammer out an adjustment plan, said in a separate filing
that other municipal bankruptcies had much longer periods to
develop plans.
Denouncing Assured's deadline request as a legal ploy,
lawyers for Jefferson County said they were in talks with major
creditors on a workout plan and were conducting public hearings
on locally unpopular sewer-system rate hikes that would benefit
bondholders.
"The county anticipates that it will continue to engage in a
process of negotiation with the full spectrum of its creditors
in the coming weeks and months," the county's lawyers said.
Jefferson County's workout plan, which must be judged fair
to creditors and reasonable in light of its finances and
obligations, must be approved by Bennett and can include
reductions in bonds and other debt.
Jefferson County in June lost a courtroom fight over the size
of payments due to creditors from the sewer system's monthly
revenues. Bennett ruled county officials had been improperly
holding back about $54 million a year.
Home of Birmingham, Alabama's business hub, Jefferson County
filed for bankruptcy after a tentative agreement with creditors
unwound. That deal might have delivered a $1 billion reduction
in the county's debts and possibly eased hundreds of government
job cuts and reductions in public services.