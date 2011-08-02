UPDATE 1-Ala. county says large gap exists in debt talks

* Friday deadline looms for debt settlement or bankruptcy
* Jefferson County faces $3.14 billion sewer bond debt
* County extended talks with creditors by one week
(Adds details, background)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug 2 A "fairly large gap"
exists between Alabama's Jefferson County and creditors over
how to settle a $3.14 billion sewer bond debt ahead of a
looming deadline, the county commission's president said on
Tuesday.
Alabama's Jefferson County was due to make a decision last
Thursday on whether to file what would be largest municipal
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
But at the last moment, creditors who include JP Morgan
Chase (JPM.N) made a counter offer to settle the debt and the
county agreed to extend the talks through this Friday.
"There's a fairly large gap between the county and the
creditors, more than just dollars. There are terms and
agreements (conditions)," said David Carrington after a meeting
of the commission. He gave no details.
Carrington called a second executive session for this
Thursday and the county has now scheduled a third such session
for next Tuesday.
The county faces a twin fiscal crisis: a debt run up over
bonds on its sewer system and a second one involving a
shortfall of its general fund. Its combined debt stands at more
than $4 billion.
(Reporting by Melinda Dickinson, Writing by Matthew Bigg,
Editing by Kevin Gray and Chizu Nomiyama)