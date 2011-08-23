Alabama county set for crucial talks with creditors

* Jefferson County fighting to avoid bankruptcy
* County has $3.14 billion bond debt
* County rejects mediation by water manager Young
By Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug 23 Alabama's Jefferson
County will start direct talks with New York creditors on
Wednesday in a bid to resolve a multibillion-dollar debt crisis
and avoid the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
County Commission President David Carrington said he and
Finance Chairman Jimmie Stephens would meet "a handful" of
creditors including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Assured Guaranty
and Citicorp, which is doing credit modeling over the debt.
"There is no primary sticking point. There are too many
sticking points to delineate a primary one," Carrington told
reporters when asked about the main obstacle to a settlement to
the $3.14 billion debt.
The county has for over three years struggled to avoid a
bankruptcy that would inhibit its efforts to attract
investment, tarnish the state's economic reputation and
possibly rattle the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Jefferson County, with 660,000 residents, contains pockets
of urban poverty and some of the richest zip codes in the
country. It ran into debt trouble in the mid-2000s when it
refinanced an upgrade to its sewer system with auction rate
bonds and bond swaps. Interest on the deals spiraled in 2008,
when bond insurers downgraded the county's debt.
The talks with creditors are due to get under way Wednesday
morning. Stephens said that by the time he and Carrington
return on Friday they should know if there is a basis for
further negotiations.
The county took the decision to send the two to New York on
Aug. 12 when it unanimously rejected an offer to settle the
debt.
At that time, county leaders expressed dissatisfaction with
the role played in the talks by court-appointed county water
manager John Young.
Technically, Young represents the Bank of New York Mellon,
the trustee for the creditors, He acted as an intermediary
during the talks in part because he was based in Birmingham but
had established relationships with the creditors.
"If John Young appears at the negotiations he will be
considered a creditor," Stephens said. "We will work in New
York on what's on the table already as a basic outline and we
will negotiate from that," Stephens said.
At the Aug. 12 meeting, commissioners expressed particular
dissatisfaction with the creditors' demand that litigation over
corruption that led to the debt cease. They also rejected sewer
rate increases proposed in the settlement.
If the county declares bankruptcy, it would surpass the
bankruptcy of Orange County, California, in 1994.
(Writing by Matthew Bigg, editing by Andrew Hay)