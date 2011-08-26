UPDATE 2-Alabama county says progress made at NY debt talks

* Concessions offered by liquidity banks said insufficient
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug 26 Alabama's Jefferson
County made progress during direct talks in New York with
creditors over its $3.14 billion debt but more work is needed,
the county commission president said on Friday.
The county, which is seeking to avoid what would be the
largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, held its first
ever direct talks with creditors in a bid to resolve a crisis
that has run for three and a half years.
"Some liquidity bank creditors felt that their hands were
clean and they shouldn't have to make any concessions. In spite
of this, they had already made some in advance of our meetings
but made it clear there would be no more from them," said
Commission President David Carrington.
"These concessions were not at the level we would have
anticipated, based on their probable bad debt write-down,"
Carrington told Reuters, adding: "There was some progress but
there's more work to be done."
Jefferson County's debt escalated in the mid-2000s when it
refinanced a bond debt incurred as it upgraded its sewer system
through a series of auction and interest rate swaps. Its
creditors include JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).
In all, county officials met 15-20 liquidity bank creditors
and bond insurers including JPMorgan at meetings in New York
this week.
They also met Assured Guaranty, Financial Guaranty
Insurance Company, Syncora, Bank of America, CitiCorp, Bank of
Nova Scotia, Lloyd's Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, Societe
Generale and State Street Bank, said Carrington.
Jefferson County this month authorized Carrington and
Finance Commissioner Jimmie Stephens to hold the talks in a bid
to break a deadlock in negotiations after the county rejected
what was on offer from creditors.
Bank of America told them at the meeting it had made a
final offer in a concession offered in advance of the New York
visit, according to Stephens, who gave no details of the
concession.
"This is the final and best offer and the county will miss
a huge opportunity if it does not complete the deal," Bank of
America said, according to notes of the meeting obtained by
Reuters.
Bond insurer Syncora also said it had no more concessions
to make, according to the notes.
The county has now set Sept. 16 as the date on which it
will decide whether to pursue a negotiated settlement or
bankruptcy.
Jefferson County is Alabama's largest and bankruptcy could
make it harder for the county to attract investment, put a
stain on the state's fiscal reputation and could also
potentially rock the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market.
