Alabama cty votes to seek bankruptcy over sewer debt

BRIEF-Absolute reports qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Nov 9 Local legislators in Alabama's Jefferson County on Wednesday voted 4 to 1 to file for bankruptcy court protection in what would be the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.
Despite a tentative deal with creditors reached in September to settle $3.14 billion of debt, county commissioners this week resurrected the threat of a Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection filing largely because the estimated savings from the September agreement had shrunk by about $140 million. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson)
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record revenues and earnings
* Qtrly loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: