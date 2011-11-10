UPDATE 5-Alabama county files biggest US municipal bankruptcy

* Long-running debt crisis leads to courthouse
* Not necessarily a precedent for troubled U.S. cities
* Jefferson County is home to Alabama's biggest city
By Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov 9 Alabama's Jefferson
County filed for bankruptcy court protection on Wednesday in
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Commissioners for the county, which is home to Birmingham,
the state's biggest city and economic powerhouse, voted 4-1 to
declare bankruptcy after meeting behind closed doors for two
days in a last ditch-attempt to restructure its debt out of
court.
A tentative deal reached with creditors in September to
settle $3.14 billion in red ink had been widely expected to
avert bankruptcy. But the deal fell apart over what the
commission described as creditors' refusal to meet the terms of
previously agreed economic concessions.
There was also frustration over the fact that the estimated
savings from the September agreement had shrunk by about $140
million, commission sources said.
"In September 2011, the commission and receiver entered
into a comprehensive term sheet setting forth a framework for
the resolution of the sewer system crisis," the commission said
in a press release announcing the bankruptcy filing.
"Creditors ultimately were unwilling to make the economic
concessions contemplated in the term sheet and the receiver
made additional demands inconsistent with the term sheet that
the commission was unwilling to accept."
The commissioners, who are elected and not political
appointees, are the final arbiters over much of the county's
business and day-to-day municipal affairs.
The bankruptcy filing by the southern U.S. county will add
to concerns about the risks in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market, which was hit recently by the high-profile debt
crisis in Pennsylvania's capital of Harrisburg.
In addition to Harrisburg, which filed for bankruptcy last
month, just two other cities -- Vallejo, California and tiny
Central Falls, Rhode Island -- have declared bankruptcy in
recent years since the onset of the U.S. financial crisis.
Jefferson County's debt escalated in the mid-2000s when
bond issuance deals to upgrade its sewer system soured amid
widespread corruption, bribery and fraud charges that led to
some 22 convictions.
Costs ballooned as interest rates rose, and the county had
teetered on the edge of insolvency since its debt was
downgraded in 2008. With more than $5 billion in total
indebtedness, the Chapter 9 filing on Wednesday surpassed that
filed by Orange County California, in 1994.
Jefferson County, with a population of about 660,000,
contains some of the richest neighborhoods in the country as
well as pockets of urban poverty and blight.
Birmingham was the scene of one of the fiercest
confrontations of the U.S. civil rights movement in 1963 when
city leaders and police violently resisted a campaign for
desegregation by demonstrators led by Martin Luther King Jr.
Larry Langford, a Democrat and former mayor of Birmingham,
was sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for his role in
corrupt business deals that fueled the multibillion-dollar
sewer debt. Langford presided over the county commission during
the height of the bond swaps that led to the run-up of the
massive debt.
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, who as late as Tuesday
pledged to call a special session of the state legislature to
facilitate the September deal, said the vote to file for
bankruptcy was unfortunate.
"DARK CLOUD" OVER COUNTY
"I am disappointed by the commission's decision today, as
bankruptcy will negatively impact not only the Birmingham
region, but also the entire state," Bentley said in a
statement.
Bentley was heavily involved in negotiations with creditors
and had twice pushed the county to avoid declaring bankruptcy,
fearing its impact on the state's economic reputation. Efforts
to forestall bankruptcy had already triggered layoffs of
government employees and cuts in municipal services.
There are also widespread fears that the bankruptcy filing
could raise borrowing costs for other Alabama governments and
school districts.
Creditors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and the
county in September reached a tentative deal calling for
Jefferson County's sewer-system debt to be substantially
reduced but final terms were not reached.
A sticking point discussed in a commissioners' meeting on
Monday was adjustment of a $140 million difference between the
originally agreed figure of $2.05 billion the county must repay
to creditors. That amount crept up to $2.19 billion because
certain parts of the deal terms shifted.
"The county has negotiated extensively and in good faith
with its creditors and their representatives about
restructuring the the county's debts out of court," County
Commission President David Carrington said in a statement after
Wednesday's vote.
"Despite the county's best efforts, these negotiations have
not produced a deal that fairly treats the county and its
citizens, and there is no reason to believe that further
out-of-court negotiations will lead to a fair, acceptable
result," he said.
The county's biggest creditor, JPMorgan Chase, had wanted
to avoid bankruptcy, according to company spokeswoman Jennifer
Zuccarelli.
"We offered very substantial financial concessions to make
the deal happen, while keeping sewer rates within the
parameters proposed by the county. While we're disappointed by
the county's decision to file we will continue to work for a
fair and reasonable solution," Zuccarelli said.
Alabama's attorney general said he would work to ensure
that any sewer rate increases in Jefferson County were fair.
The issue is highly contentious in the county, as many
residents fear larger bills as part of a deal to settle the
county's sewer bond debt.
But the sewer system's court-appointed receiver said the
bankruptcy filing would inevitably translate into higher fees
for the county's sewer system customers.
"This utterly irresponsible act makes the dark cloud
hanging over Jefferson County even darker," the receiver, John
Young Jr., said.
The September settlement would have meant a 6.5 percent
rate increase for residential and non-residential customers but
now those rises will be significantly larger because of the
bankruptcy filing, according to Young.
The news will no doubt cause a lot of selling of municipal
bonds in the next few days, said Jason Thomas, chief investment
officer at Aspiriant, a registered investment advisory firm
with $7.5 billion in assets under management.
"There is going to be a lot of selling pressure, and we
expect that we will take advantage of it and do a lot of
buying," he said.
The action should not be viewed as a harbinger of more
filings in the municipal bond market, said Michael Walls,
portfolio manager of Waddell & Reed Advisors Municipal High
Income Fund (UMUHX.O) and the Ivy Municipal High Income Fund
(WYMHX.O).
"This is not systemic to the municipal bond market; it's a
situation where there was gross mismanagement of a municipal
water and sewer project," Wall said.
In a statement late on Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase said the
Jefferson County bankruptcy would have no material impact on
its financial results.
