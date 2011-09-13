UPDATE 1-Alabama county at odds with creditors on bond debt

* Jefferson County struggling with $3.14 bln bond debt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 13 Alabama's Jefferson County and creditors are still at odds over how to resolve a $3.14 billion bond debt ahead of a Friday deadline, County Commission President David Carrington said on Tuesday.

The county will decide on Friday whether to pursue what would be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history or reach some form of negotiated settlement with creditors who include JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM.N ).

"We are going to give avoiding bankruptcy our best shot this Friday. We were charged by the commission to find an agreement we felt was acceptable but we're not there yet," Carrington told reporters.

He said the possible transfer of sewer system assets to a private company, called a Governmental Utilities Services Corporation, could remain a sticking point in the talks and added that he might fly to New York in a bid to seal a framework for a deal.

The county met in July and August to make a decision on resolving a long-running saga over its crippling debts but each time voted to defer making the choice. Friday's meeting is billed as one final attempt, Carrington said. (Reporting by Melinda Dickinson; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by James Dalgleish)