UPDATE 1-Alabama county at odds with creditors on bond debt

  

 * Jefferson County struggling with $3.14 bln bond debt
 * Friday meeting seen as make-or-break for county
 BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 13 Alabama's Jefferson
County and creditors are still at odds over how to resolve a
$3.14 billion bond debt ahead of a Friday deadline, County
Commission President David Carrington said on Tuesday.
 The county will decide on Friday whether to pursue what
would be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history or
reach some form of negotiated settlement with creditors who
include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).
 "We are going to give avoiding bankruptcy our best shot
this Friday. We were charged by the commission to find an
agreement we felt was acceptable but we're not there yet,"
Carrington told reporters.
 He said the possible transfer of sewer system assets to a
private company, called a Governmental Utilities Services
Corporation, could remain a sticking point in the talks and
added that he might fly to New York in a bid to seal a
framework for a deal.
 The county met in July and August to make a decision on
resolving a long-running saga over its crippling debts but each
time voted to defer making the choice. Friday's meeting is
billed as one final attempt, Carrington said.
