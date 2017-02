NEW YORK Nov 9 JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) will not suffer a material impact from the decision by Alabama's Jefferson County to file for bankruptcy, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

The bank is one of the county's biggest creditors. Legislators in Jefferson County voted 4 to 1 to file for bankruptcy court protection in what would be the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

"The filing will have no material impact on us, a bank spokesman said by email.

