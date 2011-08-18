Move to kill Pebble gold mine to go on Alaska ballot

* Court rules initiative can appear on October ballot
* Could change local law to ban projects that harm salmon
* Vote could hinder development of Pebble gold-copper mine
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug 18 A ballot initiative
to derail development of the controversial Pebble gold-copper
mine in Alaska can go before voters, the Alaska Supreme Court
has ruled.
Late Wednesday, the state's highest court ruled the "Save
our Salmon" initiative can appear on a municipal election
ballot in October. The initiative would amend local law to ban
resource extraction projects that would have an adverse effect
on salmon habitat.
Pebble's developers, Anglo American PLC (AAL.L) and
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM.TO), had gone to court to keep
the initiative off the ballot.
In June, a state Superior Court judge ruled that the
initiative should stay on the ballot. Both courts said that
allowing the local vote to proceed in October does not preclude
post-election challenges to the initiative.
An attorney for an Alaska native group that intervened on
behalf of the local municipality said the high court's ruling
was good news.
"We're gratified that the election will go forward," said
attorney Nancy Wainwright, representing Nunamta Aulukestai, a
coalition of native organizations in the Bristol Bay region,
about 515 kilometres (320 miles) southwest of Anchorage. "I
just think it's great that the people are going to be allowed
to vote, and that's what democracy's all about."
If the initiative passes, it is expected that the Pebble
Partnership will continue to challenge it on constitutional
grounds, Wainwright said.
A spokesman for the Pebble Partnership was not immediately
available Thursday for comment. The group has previously stated
that the mine can co-exist with the fisheries and local
populations, while providing jobs and economic benefits to a
depressed area of the state.
The Pebble mine, which will be one of North America's
largest open-pit mines, is located near the headwaters of
Bristol Bay, site of some of the world's biggest salmon runs.
The project has a measured and indicated resource of 67
million ounces of gold and 55 billion pounds of copper. A
prefeasibility study is expected in 2012.
Shares of Northern Dynasty slipped 5 percent to C$9.55 on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto, editing by
Peter Galloway)