Move to kill Pebble gold mine to go on Alaska ballot

By Yereth Rosen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug 18 A ballot initiative to derail development of the controversial Pebble gold-copper mine in Alaska can go before voters, the Alaska Supreme Court has ruled.

Late Wednesday, the state's highest court ruled the "Save our Salmon" initiative can appear on a municipal election ballot in October. The initiative would amend local law to ban resource extraction projects that would have an adverse effect on salmon habitat.

Pebble's developers, Anglo American PLC (AAL.L) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM.TO), had gone to court to keep the initiative off the ballot.

In June, a state Superior Court judge ruled that the initiative should stay on the ballot. Both courts said that allowing the local vote to proceed in October does not preclude post-election challenges to the initiative.

An attorney for an Alaska native group that intervened on behalf of the local municipality said the high court's ruling was good news.

"We're gratified that the election will go forward," said attorney Nancy Wainwright, representing Nunamta Aulukestai, a coalition of native organizations in the Bristol Bay region, about 515 kilometres (320 miles) southwest of Anchorage. "I just think it's great that the people are going to be allowed to vote, and that's what democracy's all about."

If the initiative passes, it is expected that the Pebble Partnership will continue to challenge it on constitutional grounds, Wainwright said.

A spokesman for the Pebble Partnership was not immediately available Thursday for comment. The group has previously stated that the mine can co-exist with the fisheries and local populations, while providing jobs and economic benefits to a depressed area of the state.

The Pebble mine, which will be one of North America's largest open-pit mines, is located near the headwaters of Bristol Bay, site of some of the world's biggest salmon runs.

The project has a measured and indicated resource of 67 million ounces of gold and 55 billion pounds of copper. A prefeasibility study is expected in 2012.

Shares of Northern Dynasty slipped 5 percent to C$9.55 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)