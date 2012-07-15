Shell drill ship slips moorings, drifts toward Alaska shore

| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 15
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 15 One of the drill
ships that Royal Dutch Shell plans to use in a
controversial Arctic drilling program slipped off its moorings
and drifted to the edge of shore in Alaska's Aleutian islands, a
U.S. Coast Guard representative said on Sunday.
The 500-foot (152-metre) Noble Discoverer, contracted by
Shell to drill exploration wells in the remote Chukchi Sea off
northwestern Alaska, drifted in windy conditions on Saturday
afternoon to within 100 yards (91 meters) of shore in an
Aleutian bay, Coast Guard Petty Officer Sara Francis said.
A tug towed the ship back to its mooring site, and the
Discoverer was re-anchored, she said, adding that winds were
gusting up to 35 mph (56 kph) at the time.
The ship's crew did not feel any shuddering or other
indications of impact, Francis said. "It was extremely close to
shore. But the initial indications were that the vessel wasn't
actually aground," Francis said.
A remotely-operated vehicle inspected the hull on Sunday and
found no damage, Francis said.
Shell has sent for divers to inspect the hull "to be sure
there's no issue with the integrity" of the ship, Shell
spokesman Curtis Smith said. The divers were expected to work
over the next few days, he said.
Environmentalists and some Alaska Native groups have been
adamantly opposed Shell's Arctic drilling plans, citing risks of
oil spills and other accidents in the harsh Arctic environment.
Lois Epstein, Arctic program director for The Wilderness
Society, said the Discoverer mishap in relatively sheltered
Dutch Harbor bodes ill for operations in the Arctic Ocean.
The Discoverer was 1,000 miles (1,609 km) south of its
Chukchi Sea destination.
"The conditions in the Arctic are far more harsh, far more
extreme," Epstein said. "When you're out in the Arctic, the
consequences are enormous when things go wrong."
A local website, the Dutch Harbor Telegraph, reported that
the ship bumped the beach near a big hotel. The local public
radio station, KUCB, said the ship appears to have run aground.
Both news organizations posted photographs on their websites
showing the ship nosing the shore.
The Discoverer is among a fleet of ships Shell is amassing
to travel to Arctic waters in the next weeks. The company plans
to drill up to three exploration wells in the Chukchi and up to
two in the Beaufort, off Alaska's northern coast.
The Discoverer's drifting incident is the latest in a series
of recent problems encountered by Shell as it prepares to drill
exploration wells in Arctic waters this summer.
Plans to start drilling this month have been delayed until
August by unexpected thick pack ice, Shell said.
U.S. regulators have required all operations in both the
Chukchi and Beaufort seas to stop by October 31. Drilling into
hydrocarbon-bearing zones in the Chukchi must cease by late
September, making the drill schedule there especially tight.
Shell's Smith said it was unclear whether the company will
have the time this year to drill all three wells planned in the
Chukchi.
"We're going to have to recalibrate our expectations in the
near future and make the most of the time that we do have," he
said. But the Discoverer problem in Dutch Harbor was not
expected to delay drilling, Smith said.
"The Disco (the ship) is once again moored and taking on
supplies in preparation for a late-July departure," he said.