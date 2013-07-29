False alarm caused Allegiant plane to make emergency landing

ATLANTA, July 29 The emergency landing in Georgia of an Allegiant Air flight late Sunday was caused by a false alarm when a warning light indicated a possible fire in the cargo hold, an airline spokesman said Monday.

There were no injuries and no evidence of a fire on the plane, which carried 155 passengers, Brian Davis, a spokesman for Las Vegas-based Allegiant, told Reuters.

The plane, an MD-80, was en route from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to St. Petersburg, Florida, when pilots made the emergency landing at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, Davis said.

Passengers were evacuated by emergency chutes and taken by bus to St. Petersburg, he said. There were no injuries.

Allegiant Air is a unit of Allegiant Travel Co.