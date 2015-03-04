LME, Glencore win dismissal of U.S. aluminum price-fixing lawsuit

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, March 4 A U.S. judge has dismissed the parent of the London Metal Exchange, Glencore Plc and two other foreign defendants from antitrust litigation accusing Wall Street banks and commodity merchants of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by reducing supply.
In a decision on Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said she lacked jurisdiction over LME Holdings Ltd, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, Glencore and JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath & Son Ltd unit.
Forrest said she will issue decisions involving the remaining defendants later. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.