China aluminum officials at U.S. trade hearing urge dialogue in face of criticism

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A Chinese industry group
making a rare appearance at a U.S. government hearing sought on
Thursday to counter arguments that excess aluminum capacity in
China threatened American and global producers and processors of
the metal.
Appearing at the end of a day of submissions at the U.S.
International Trade Commission, the officials argued that
China's aluminum industry had been a major contributor to the
global economy.
"We believe we can effectively address the global aluminum
industry's challenges through dialogue and cooperation,"
officials from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association
said in a submission.
The hearing, part of an investigation requested by the House
of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, heard from U.S.,
Canadian, European and Russian groups and companies involved in
smelting, extruding and recycling. They argued that China's
excess capacity was led by government policy and had caused
lower prices worldwide.
The Chinese trade group officials said their industry's
development had been driven by domestic demand that was expected
to grow as the metal was used in new applications such as
railroad cars and overpasses. They added that Beijing had
eliminated some inefficient capacity and was reducing investment
in the sector.
The arguments appeared in the face of a push by some U.S.
industry members for Washington to impose countervailing or
anti-dumping duties on some Chinese producers.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating China
Zhongwang after the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council
alleged the company evaded U.S. import tariffs on aluminum
extrusions.
Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum by forcing it
to flow through an opening in a mould to make products for use
in industries ranging from electronics to aerospace.
U.S. industry and labor groups at the hearing also
complained about the heavy use of coal to generate electricity
to power most of China's smelters, a practice that appeared to
be at odds with Beijing's promises to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions.
They also accused China of using third-country markets,
including Mexico and Vietnam, and mislabeling primary aluminum
as semi-fabricated metal, in an effort to evade high tariffs.
The ITC, which has no power to enact trade sanctions, will
eventually issue a report to the House panel.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)