China Zhongwang: US says company flouted aluminum dumping rules

Nov 8 China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd
said the U.S. Commerce Department found in a preliminary
determination that some aluminum exports by the company to the
United States flouted anti-dumping restrictions imposed in 2010.
The Commerce Department initiated the investigation into
China Zhongwang after the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council
alleged that the company evaded U.S. import tariffs on aluminum
extrusions.
China Zhongwang said it did not participate in the voluntary
probe as it had stopped production of the aluminum products
nearly two years ago.
The Commerce Department's determination has no impact on the
company's sales and operations, China Zhongwang President Lu
Changqing said.
Changqing said the company exported an "insignificant"
amount of 5050 extrusions - in response to customer requests
between 2013 and early 2015.
China Zhongwang is the world's second-largest producer of
aluminum extrusions - the process of shaping aluminum by forcing
it to flow through an opening in a mould to make products for
use in industries ranging from electronics to aerospace.
The exports made up less than 0.1 percent of the company's
total sales over that period, Changqing said.
The Commerce Department could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Over the past year, Europe and the United States have
accused China of exporting its excess aluminum and steel
production, pressuring global prices.
