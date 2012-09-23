State Department spokesman slams CNN for reporting on ambassador's diary

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 A State Department spokesman
sharply criticized CNN on Saturday, saying the network had
reported on the diary of American ambassador Christopher Stevens
after his death at the U.S. consulate in Libya despite the
objections of his family.
State Department spokesman Philippe Reines said CNN took
Stevens' personal journal from the site where he and three other
Americans were killed in an armed attack in Benghazi on Sept. 11
and used it in reporting on the story despite the express wishes
of his family members.
"Whose first instinct is to remove from a crime scene the
diary of a man killed along with three other Americans serving
our country, read it, transcribe it, email it around your
newsroom for others to read, and only when their curiosity is
fully satisfied thinks to call the family or notify the
authorities?" Reines said in a statement.
CNN responded that it did not initially report on the
existence of the journal out of respect for the family, but
ultimately "felt there were issues raised in the journal which
required full reporting."
"We think the public had a right to know what CNN had
learned from multiple sources about the fears and warnings of a
terror threat before the Benghazi attack which are now raising
questions about why the State Department didn't do more to
protect Ambassador Stevens and other U.S. personnel," CNN said
in a written statement emailed to Reuters.
"Perhaps the real question here is why the State Department
is now attacking the messenger," CNN said in the statement.
In a story posted on its website, CNN reported that it found
the journal on the floor of the consulate compound, which it
said was "largely unsecured."
CNN described the diary as seven pages of handwriting in a
hand-bound book and said it contained tips about the situation
in Libya that the network corroborated with other sources.
In his statement, Reines said that CNN staffers asked
Stevens' family members at least several times in phone calls if
the network could report on the contents and were repeatedly
told that the family wanted to see it first.
"But the Stevens family was never given that chance. I guess
four days was as long as CNN could control themselves, so they
just went ahead and used it. Entirely because they felt like
it," he said.