America Movil to pay $1.1 mln to settle FCC probe

WASHINGTON June 28 Puerto Rico Telephone Company
and its parent company, America Movil of Mexico, will
pay $1.1 million to resolve a U.S. investigation over foreign
ownership levels, the Federal Communications Commission said on
Tuesday.
The FCC said stock purchases of América Móvil by its
billionaire owner Carlos Slim Helú and his family repeatedly
exceeded the foreign ownership levels approved by the FCC. The
companies have agreed to adopt compliance plans to prevent
future stock purchases by the Slim family that would exceed
foreign ownership limits without first receiving FCC approval.
