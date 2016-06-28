UPDATE 1-America Movil to pay $1.1 mln to settle U.S. probe

(Adds details of fine, company background)
WASHINGTON, June 28 Puerto Rico Telephone
Company and its parent, America Movil SAB de CV of
Mexico, will pay $1.1 million to resolve a U.S. investigation
over foreign ownership levels, the Federal Communications
Commission said on Tuesday.
The FCC said stock purchases of América Móvil by its
billionaire owner Carlos Slim and his family repeatedly exceeded
the foreign ownership levels approved by the agency. The
companies have agreed to adopt compliance plans to prevent
future stock purchases by the Slim family that would exceed
foreign ownership limits without first receiving FCC approval.
The FCC said the amount of the fine, the largest ever for a
violation of foreign ownership and control limits, was because
of the Slim family's repeated violations.
"Foreign companies doing business in the United States and
its territories must follow all federal rules, including those
governing their ownership of American companies," said FCC
enforcement bureau chief Travis LeBlanc.
"The FCC ensures that foreign ownership in American
telecommunications carriers is in the public interest,
considering issues related to competition, national security,
law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy."
The FCC said the firms have exceeded their approved foreign
ownership three times in five years.
In June 2014, the Slim family increased its control of
América Móvil through a purchase of stock from AT&T
International, the FCC said, which increased the family's
ownership in PRTC beyond the voting and equity interests
approved by the FCC.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by G Crosse and Matthew
Lewis)