American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Tampa

April 25 An American Airlines ERJ 145 regional
jet made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday
after reports of smoke in the cockpit, an airline spokeswoman
said on Friday.
American Flight 3454 from Tallahassee to Miami with 46
passengers and three crew members aboard landed safely at Tampa
International Airport at about 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday,
spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said.
There were no injuries and maintenance workers were checking
the plane, she said.
One of the passengers, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent
Alberto Carvalho, tweeted that there had been a "loud explosion"
and smoke in the plane. Masvidal, however, denied there had been
an explosion.
