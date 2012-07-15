Soul great Aretha Franklin says wants to judge "American Idol"

LOS ANGELES, July 14 "Queen of Soul" Aretha
Franklin said on Saturday that she is interested in joining
"American Idol" as a judge, just days after Jennifer Lopez and
Steven Tyler declared they have ended their judging roles on the
Fox show.
The departure of Lopez and Tyler creates a major void in the
three-judge panel on "Idol," which remains the most-watched
television show contest in the United States but has seen its
ratings slump in recent years.
In response to an email question asking Franklin whether she
is interested in joining "Idol" as a judge or a mentor, the
singer responded, "Yes I am interested as a judge!"
Franklin, 70, is the legendary singer of 1960s hits such as
"Respect," "Chain of Fools" and "Baby I Love You." She has won
18 Grammys during her career, and in 1987 she became the first
woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Representatives from Fox and FreemantleMedia, the production
company behind "Idol," could not be reached for comment late on
Saturday.
Tyler, the lead singer of Aerosmith who joined "Idol" two
seasons ago along with pop singer Lopez, announced on Thursday
that he would not return for the fall season. A day later, Lopez
told "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest in a radio interview that she
would be following Tyler out the door.
That leaves on the judging panel only Randy Jackson, who has
been with the program since its inception in 2002 when he was on
the panel with Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul. They have since
moved on to the American version of "The X Factor," another
singing contest.
It remains unclear if Jackson will stay on with "Idol."
The May season finale of "Idol" drew 21.2 million viewers,
well off its highs of more than 30 million in the show's heyday.