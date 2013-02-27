版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 23:11 BJT

US high court rules against Amgen in class action

WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Supreme Court made it easier on Wednesday to bring class action lawsuits, breaking a line of rulings that had made it more difficult to sue corporate defendants collectively and perhaps obtain greater recoveries.

The case against Amgen Inc concerned what kind of evidence must be presented before companies may be the subject of class action lawsuits.

By 6-3, the court allowed a suit against Amgen to go forward in which the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds accuses the biotechnology company of fraudulently inflating its stock price.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐