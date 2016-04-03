UPDATE 1-Amtrak train derails near Philadelphia, two deaths reported

(Adds reports of fatalities, background, byline)

By Ian Simpson

April 3 An Amtrak train locomotive derailed when it struck a backhoe in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, killing two people, local television stations reported.

Amtrak, the U.S. passenger train company, said it was suspending Northeast Corridor service between Philadelphia and New York because of the incident.

The southbound Palmetto train running from New York to Savannah, Georgia, had about 341 passengers and seven crew members aboard when it struck the backhoe.

Philadelphia's ABC and NBC television affiliates reported two deaths. The NBC station said at least one more person was injured.

Spokesmen for the Chester police and fire departments were not available for immediate comment.

In March, about three dozen people were injured when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Kansas.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Susan Thomas and Jason Neely)