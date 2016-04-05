Amtrak crash shows U.S. anti rail-collision system may have gaps

| April 5
April 5 Sunday's fatal Pennsylvania Amtrak
accident may have exposed possible blind spots in a nationwide
collision prevention system that is meant to stop crashes on
U.S. railroads.
Amtrak last year became the first U.S. railroad to fully
install "positive train control" (PTC) systems on its routes, a
congressionally mandated technology that uses antennae on
locomotives and sensors on tracks to monitor trains' precise
location and prevent collisions.
A dilemma facing railroads is whether to spend funds
expanding PTC systems to service vehicles like the backhoe
involved in Sunday's crash, or put money into upgrades of ageing
rail infrastructure.
Officials are still investigating how the backhoe working on
the tracks was struck by a Georgia-bound train in Chester,
Pennsylvania, killing two construction workers and sending 35
people to hospital.
It is not yet known whether the vehicle had a PTC device.
Some railroads have considered installing them on maintenance
equipment. It is not clear if Amtrak has done so, experts said.
"If you have a vehicle that's not riding the rails, but on
the shoulder or across the rails or on rubber tires alone and
you don't allow the circuit to know you're there, you're outside
the PTC system," said Allan Zarembski, a professor at the
University of Delaware's College of Engineering who specializes
in rail safety.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating
whether the train's PTC system functioned properly in Sunday's
collision, a spokesman said. An Amtrak spokesman declined to
answer questions about whether the railroad's PTC system was
designed to detect service vehicles on the tracks, citing the
NTSB investigation.
The U.S. rail industry has spent about $14 billion
installing PTC equipment, though Congress last year extended the
deadline for full implementation by three years to 2018.
There are several varieties of PTC systems in use in the
United States. Amtrak's is focused on controlling train speeds;
development began in earnest following a 1990 incident in which
one of the carrier's trains derailed in Boston and struck a
commuter train, injuring more than 400 people.
Amtrak finished installing the system following a May 2015
derailment about 20 miles (30 km) north of Sunday's crash site
caused by an engineer speeding into a curve, which killed eight
people and injured 43.
While locomotives signal their position automatically in the
PTC system, work crews need to place a device on the tracks to
alert the system to their presence.
Still, high-profile accidents like the recent Amtrak crashes
or the February 2015 incident in which a Metro-North commuter
train in suburban New York hit a car, are exceptions in an
industry that has largely reduced fatal accidents, experts said.
"The routine accidents have been taken care of. The rails,
the wheels are safer than ever before and the people have been
trained. Yet there are still mistakes that occur," said Steven
Ditmeyer, a former Federal Railroad Administration official who
now works as a rail consultant.
FRA data show that 15 passengers and 11 employees died in
rail accidents last year, marking the deadliest year since 2008,
when a Union Pacific Corp train crashed into a Los
Angeles MetroLink commuter train, killing 25 people.
Far more people are killed by illegally crossing passenger
tracks, which claimed 162 lives in 2015.
For Ditmeyer, the most effective way to bring those accident
numbers lower is to invest in significant maintenance and
replacement on rail routes like the Northeast corridor between
Washington and Boston, which has not had a major upgrade since
the late 1970s.
For companies, the issue is cost effectiveness, whether they
should spend money on infrastructure or expand the PTC system -
especially in the busy northeast.
"It's a multibillion-dollar, multiyear program to get the
Northeast corridor up to full strength," Ditmeyer said of needed
upgrades.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)