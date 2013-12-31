Justice Department defends Apple monitor in e-books case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 31 A bitter battle between Apple
Inc and a lawyer appointed to monitor its compliance
with a court antitrust ruling escalated on Monday, as the U.S.
government and the monitor both hit back at Apple.
Over the last two months, Apple has launched a broad legal
attack on the monitor, Michael Bromwich, who was appointed by a
federal judge after a ruling that the company conspired to fix
e-book prices.
Apple has said in court filings that Bromwich overstepped
his mandate and that he was causing irreparable harm to the
company. Apple has also argued that Bromwich's personal
financial interest in investigating the company violated its
right to a disinterested prosecutor under the due process clause
of the U.S. Constitution.
Apple also asked U.S. District Judge Denise Cote to stay her
order requiring a monitor pending its appeals of the
price-fixing judgment.
In a filing on Monday, the Justice Department urged Cote to
reject the request, arguing that Apple's legal attacks on
Bromwich "only highlight the critical need for his monitorship
to continue uninterrupted." Bromwich, the government argued, has
acted well within his authority.
The government said that the company was seeking to "shield
its highest-level executives and board members from the
perceived inconvenience" of having to sit for interviews with
Bromwich.
In a separate declaration, accompanied by dozens of
exhibits, Bromwich disputed Apple's contention that he had
engaged in a "roving" investigation.
"The request for limited preliminary background interviews
to learn about corporate structure, process, culture, and tone
does not convert monitoring into an investigation of any kind,
much less into a 'roving investigation' or a 'broad and
amorphous inquisition,'" he wrote.
A spokesman for Apple did not respond to an email requesting
comment.
Following a 2-1/2-week trial, Cote ruled on July 10 that
Apple was liable for conspiring with five publishers to raise
e-book prices above those established by the dominant retailer
in the market, Amazon Inc.
She imposed an injunction against the company in September
and in October she appointed Bromwich, a former federal
prosecutor, to review Apple's antitrust compliance policies,
procedures and training for two years.
But the relationship between Apple and Bromwich quickly
spiraled downward.
On Nov. 27, Apple complained that Bromwich had aggressively
sought to interview top executives, even though his appointment
called for him to assess the company's antitrust policies 90
days after his appointment.
Apple also cited Bromwich's proposed hourly rate of $1,100
and a 15 percent administrative fee charged by his consulting
firm, The Bromwich Group, on top of all billable hours.
Those fees, Apple argued, provided Bromwich incentive to run
"as broad and intrusive investigation as possible."
In October, an in-house attorney at Apple wrote an email to
Bromwich expressing concerns about his proposed compensation.
Apple, the lawyer said, does not pay any of its legal vendors
administrative fees. He also indicated that Apple would be
willing to pay Bromwich $800 an hour, not $1,110.
Bromwich resisted changing terms of his compensation,
according to an exhibit filed with the court.
"We are serving as an independent compliance monitor
pursuant to a Court order, not as counsel to Apple subject to
its direction and control," he wrote.
Bromwich also defended his efforts to interview Apple
executives before the 90-day period expired. In an email to one
of Apple's outside lawyers, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn &
Crutcher, Bromwich said nothing prevented him from starting his
work as a monitor immediately.
"As I'm sure you know, many monitorships involve specific
deadlines the monitored entity is required to meet," Bromwich
wrote. "To my knowledge, the existence of such deadlines has
never been viewed as a reason for the monitor to defer his work
until the deadlines have passed."
In his declaration, Bromwich also said that in the two
months since his appointment, he has been given access to one
board member and one senior executive.
"This is far less access than I have ever received during a
comparable period of time in three other monitorships I have
conducted," he wrote.
The case is U.S. v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York.