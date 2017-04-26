Justice Department antitrust nominee Makan Delrahim's hearing delayed

| WASHINGTON, April 26
WASHINGTON, April 26 The confirmation testimony
expected on Wednesday for Makan Delrahim, who was nominated to
head U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, has been
delayed by missing paperwork, Senator Charles Grassley said in a
hearing.
Delrahim is a member of President Donald Trump's transition
team.
"I’m disappointed we couldn’t go forward with Mr. Delrahim’s
hearing this morning. We are still waiting on one piece of
paperwork, which we understood we’d have by now. And I imagine
that will be transmitted to us within another day or two, and we
look forward to including him on our next hearing," Grassley
told the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Grassley, an Iowa Republican who chairs the committee, did
not say which paperwork was missing.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, called the
missing document a "snag."
Delrahim was expected to move to the Justice Department
after finishing up in the White House counsel's office, where he
worked to steer Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch through the
Senate confirmation process.
The Senate must vote to confirm Delrahim.
As the proposed chief of the Antitrust Division, Delrahim
would review corporate mergers at a time when many investors and
corporate executives are anticipating a more relaxed view of
deal-making. Former President Barack Obama's administration
faced a large number of megadeals in what one enforcer called a
"merger tsunami" and blocked many of them.
Before going to work at the White House after Trump's
inauguration in January, Delrahim was a lobbyist with the law
firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.
One client in 2016 was health insurer Anthem Inc,
which this year lost a court fight with the Justice Department
over whether it would be allowed to merge with Cigna.
Anthem has appealed the loss.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)