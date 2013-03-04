Will US antitrust cops recoil from king-sized mattress merger?

* Kentucky upstart goes after former market leader
* A test for the FTC, currently short one member
* Antitrust agency could rule on proposal within days
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 4 A planned merger of two
large U.S. mattress companies will force U.S. antitrust
regulators to decide how much concentration they are prepared to
allow in this once diffuse market.
Tempur-Pedic International Inc, an upstart from
Kentucky that rules the market for pricey space-age foam
mattresses, has offered to pay $242 million for century-old
Sealy Corp, taking on about $750 million in Sealy's debt
in the process.
The Federal Trade Commission, which is assessing the deal to
ensure it complies with antitrust law, could make a decision on
the case as soon this week, antitrust sources said.
In deliberating on the deal, the FTC is looking at an
industry in transition.
As recently as five years ago, no mattress company had a
market share above 20 percent. But a combined
Sealy-Tempur-Pedic, along with Serta and Simmons, which have had
common ownership since 2009, would mean that two companies would
effectively control more than 60 percent of the U.S. market.
Among antitrust experts polled, four expected the deal to be
approved, two felt the FTC could ask for asset sales to let the
deal go through, and one thought the FTC could go either way.
The industry publication Furniture Today showed that in
2011, the longstanding troika of U.S. mattresses was still in
effect: Serta had an 18.1 percent share, Sealy was at 17.8
percent, and Simmons was third with 15.7 percent. Furniture
Today calculates market share by the dollar amount of mattress
sales.
Tempur-Pedic came in fourth, at 13.9 percent, and Select
Comfort, maker of the Sleep-Number bed, was at 4.7 percent. A
slew of small companies constitute the remainder, making up
almost 30 percent of total demand.
The merging companies contend that their market share is
lower, as measured by unit sales of beds, putting Tempur-Pedic's
at closer to 3 percent and Sealy at about 13 percent.
Serta and Simmons have been owned since 2009 by
private-equity firm Ares Management LLC and a unit of the
Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan, although they still operate
independently and compete aggressively, said an industry expert
who asked not to be named to protect business relationships.
The combination of Tempur-Pedic and Sealy would create a
powerhouse with about 31.7 percent of the market. Serta and
Simmons, if viewed as one entity, have 33.8 percent.
Approval of the deal would mean that two companies would
control 65 percent of the U.S. mattress market - a big change
from just five years ago.
Market consolidation was triggered by the great recession
and the associated decline in new household formation, along
with the flood of consumer electronics that compete with more
utilitarian items for Americans' disposable income.
In 2007, mattress sales rose 1.4 percent to an all-time high
of almost $6.9 billion, according to the International Sleep
Products Association. Sales dropped sharply in 2008 and 2009,
down 9.1 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively. Sales were $6.3
billion in 2011, the ISPA said.
BEDROOM WARS
Tempur-Pedic sought out Sealy as it fights to keep the
burgeoning market for expensive foam mattresses and accessories.
The deal would also allow the company to gain a toehold in the
bigger inner-spring segment.
Tempur-Pedic's beds were created using technology that NASA
developed in the 1970s to support astronauts during lift-off,
which was later adapted by scientists in Denmark and Sweden for
use in mattresses.
Kentucky businessman and horse-racing enthusiast Bob
Trussell traveled to Europe in 1992, and he soon decided to form
Tempur-Pedic in his home state. The company, headquartered in
Lexington, now has plants in Virginia and New Mexico.
A company with a much longer history, Sealy began in 1881 in
its namesake Texas town, west of Houston, making cotton-stuffed
mattresses. The company, which claims to have been the first to
sell a king-sized bed, was the top U.S. mattress maker for three
decades, according to Sealy's website.
Sealy's products includes the high-end Stearns & Foster
mattress line, but it has recently shown an interest in moving
into the slice of the market that Tempur-Pedic dominates.
Sealy created a "specialty bedding" unit in September 2011
and brought out a specialty gel mattress, the Optimum, in
January 2012, according to its website.
In 2012 Sealy bought 45 percent of tiny Comfort Revolution
International LLC, which makes foam and gel mattresses. Sealy
said in a government filing that the buy would help it "gain
better access to the 'top of bed' industry which we believe
provides significant opportunity."
Tempur-Pedic's dominance of the market for expensive memory
foam mattresses and Sealy's earlier decision to move into that
category could prompt concern at the FTC, said an antitrust
expert knowledgeable about the market. The expert asked not to
be named to protect business relationships.
The companies have argued to the FTC that the mattress
market is still competitive and wide open, with some major
retailers recently entering the market for the first time,
according to a source close to the deal.
Bert Foer, president of the American Antitrust Institute,
said the FTC would likely look at the mattress market as a whole
rather than splice it into narrower segments.
"This could be a case on the cusp, rather than a no-brainer
in either direction," said Foer, who argued that internal FTC
politics could also play a role.
With the departure of Jon Leibowitz as chairman -
Commissioner Edith Ramirez has replaced him, leaving one spot
vacant. There are two Democrats -- Ramirez and Julie Brill --
and two Republicans -- Joshua Wright and Ohlhausen -- on the
commission. In the case of a tied vote, no action is taken.
Winning confirmation for a new commissioner could take
months, and few candidates have emerged so far.
This will be a test for the Republican commissioners, said
Foer. "If there is enough evidence to satisfy Democratic
appointees Brill and Ramirez, it could be an early test of how
far Republican appointees Wright and Ohlhausen will go in merger
controls."