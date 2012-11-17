U.S. ends antitrust probe of seed industry - Monsanto

Nov 17 The U.S. Department of Justice has
ended an antitrust investigation into Monsanto Co's
soybean genetic traits business and the seed industry, the
company said.
The DOJ had demanded information in January 2010 from
Monsanto on the company's soybean genetic trait business after
complaints that Monsanto was trying to limit access to push a
new, pricier product instead.
Monsanto at the time said it would allow farmers and seed
companies continued access to its first-generation Roundup Ready
soybean trait, a genetic alteration that makes soybeans tolerate
herbicide treatments, after the product's patent expired in
2014.
The global agribusiness group said in a statement that it
had cooperated fully with the DOJ in its investigation and that
it has received written notification that the inquiry was
concluded.