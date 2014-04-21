Pfizer agrees to $190 mln settlement over generic Neurontin

| NEW YORK, April 21
to pay $190 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging
the pharmaceutical company took steps to delay market entry of
generic versions of its epilepsy drug Neurontin, according to
court documents filed on Monday.
Lawyers representing a class of Neurontin purchasers
disclosed the terms of the settlement in a motion filed in New
Jersey federal court seeking approval of the deal.
The lawsuit, first filed in 2002, alleged that Pfizer took
multiple steps to maintain its exclusivity on the sale of
Neurontin, including sham patent infringement lawsuits and
promotion of the drug for unapproved uses.
Buyers of Neurontin claimed that Pfizer's activity forced
them to pay inflated prices for the drug. Pfizer, which denied
wrongdoing in the case, did not immediately return a message
seeking comment.
"We're happy with the result after a long and hard
litigation," said Robert Kaplan, one of the attorneys for the
plaintiffs.
In 2004, Pfizer agreed to pay $430 million to federal and
state governments and pleaded guilty to criminal charges of
illegally marketing Neurontin, a drug the company obtained with
its 2000 acquisition of Warner Lambert Corp.
The case is In re Neurontin Antitrust Litigation, No.
02-1390, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by David Gregorio)