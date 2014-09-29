Auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei settles U.S. price-fixing charge

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A Japanese auto parts maker,
Toyoda Gosei Ltd, has agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing and
pay a $26 million fine, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Toyoda Gosei, which acknowledged conspiring to fix
prices of air bags, steering wheels and automotive hoses, is the
29th auto parts maker to plead guilty to price-fixing since the
Justice Department began its long-running investigation.
Europe, China and other jurisdictions have also fined parts
makers for price-fixing.
Toyoda Gosei conspired with other parts makers to fix prices
of parts sold to Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru, owned by Fuji
Heavy Industries, between 2003 and 2010, the department said in
a statement.
In addition to companies pleading guilty, 43 people have
been charged in connection with price-fixing in the sector.
Among companies the Justice Department's Antitrust Division
has settled with are Autoliv, G.S Electech, Tokai Rika
Co Ltd, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Col
Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
and Yazaki Corp.
The case is United States of America v. Toyoda Gosei Co.,
Ltd in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
Ohio. It is case no. 14-349.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)