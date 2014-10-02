U.S. apartment vacancy rate rises 10 basis points in 3rd quarter - Reis

Oct 1 U.S. apartment vacancy rate rose by 10
basis points in the third quarter, while new construction
accelerated to its second-highest quarterly rise since the
fourth quarter of 2002, real estate research firm Reis Inc
said in a report.
The national vacancy rate was 4.2 percent, the first
quarterly increase in vacancy since the fourth quarter of 2009.
Rents remain at record-high nominal levels, although labor
market weakness is limiting landlords' ability to raise rents at
a faster pace, Reis said in the report released on Wednesday.
"The still weak recovery in the labor market is limiting
income growth and is stymieing the ability of landlords to raise
rents at a faster pace, despite the tightness in the market,"
Ryan Severino, senior economist for Reis, said.
Asking and effective rent growth during the third quarter
rose 1 percent, Reis said.
New York remained the most expensive market in the country
with effective rents registering $3,185 per month, a 47 percent
premium to San Francisco, which remained the second-most
expensive market, the report said.
New Haven remained the tightest market in the United States,
having the lowest vacancy rate of 2.1 percent, a decline of 10
basis points from the second quarter.
Reis noted strong decline in vacancy rate in markets such as
Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Dayton, Omaha and Tulsa.
Reis said 35 of the 79 markets it tracked saw a decline in
vacancy, down from 45 markets in the second quarter.
"We expect vacancy to increase very slightly during the
fourth quarter while rent growth should accelerate slightly,"
Reis said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)