FEATURE-Online holiday package tsunami swamping U.S. apartment buildings

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 13 As the holiday shopping
season peaks, U.S. apartment complexes are being flooded with
packages, from HD televisions to children's scooters, inundating
lobbies and forcing building managers to take measures to
extremes.
With online shopping expected to reach a record this year,
overwhelmed property managers are starting to put a cap on the
size of the boxes they will accept, installing storage lockers
or banning deliveries outright.
Online purchases have spiked during this holiday season,
with Americans buying $3.07 billion of goods on "Cyber Monday,"
the first workday after the Thanksgiving holiday, a 16 percent
increase year on year, according to the Adobe Digital Index
Report.
The Boston House, a 1950s-era apartment building in
Washington that saw package deliveries grow from a couple of
dozen to hundreds a week in a few years, has limited the size of
boxes, said Liz Cullison, the building's general manager.
"The packages got larger and larger and larger," Cullison
said. "That all overflowed out into the lobby. Now the lobby is
overrun with packages."
Apartment buildings and complexes, home to about one in
eight Americans, are being buffeted by the surge in online U.S.
retail sales, which rose on an adjusted basis to $87.5 billion
in the third quarter, up 15 percent from a year earlier,
according to the Commerce Department.
Apartment managers "are looking at the future, and they are
only seeing more packages," said Rick Haughey, vice president of
industry technology initiatives at the National Multifamily
Housing Council, an industry group.
"You've got old systems in place that don't really reflect
the structural changes that we've seen in retail," he said.
HOLIDAY VOLUME
The number of U.S. packages shipped is soaring in tandem
with online sales. United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp
and the U.S. Postal Service all estimate an increase in
the low double digits this year, in part because of one extra
day in the holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
UPS is forecasting 630 million deliveries during the holiday
season, up 43 percent from 2010. Deliveries for all carriers
are expected to peak around Dec. 21, four days before Christmas.
Boston House, where staff were already coping with
deliveries of beds, furniture and other bulky items, reached its
breaking point when a tenant who was moving across the country
had his possessions delivered by UPS, with 40 of the carrier's
biggest boxes piling up in the lobby, Cullison said.
The building has limited the size of packages it will accept
to 70 pounds (32 kg) and 120 inches (3.05 meters) in length and
girth combined. It also has set up an overflow storage room in
its basement, Cullison said.
A 2014 survey of 2,768 apartment managers by the National
Multifamily Housing Council found that the typical building or
complex receives up to 100 packages a week and they take up to
five hours a week of staff time to handle.
Jose Vega, the assistant director of the 424-unit Elan City
Lights, a Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC complex in Dallas,
said packages were a significant burden on staff, especially
during holidays.
"It's extremely time-consuming just because (of) the
quantity," he said. "The age that we live in, you know, folks
prefer to shop online and have something come to their front
door."
Fed up with packages flooding its offices, Camden Property
Trust, the 13th-biggest U.S. apartment owner, decided
this year to refuse deliveries at its front desks. Carriers now
must deliver to the customer's door.
"We think this is a better customer service experience and
the right decision long term," Julie Keel, a Camden marketing
director, said in an email.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Steve
Orlofsky)