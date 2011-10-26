UPDATE 1-U.S. eyes "green growth" trade deal at APEC

(Adds quotes, details)

WASHINGTON Oct 26 The United States hopes to persuade China and other Asia-Pacific countries to agree to a deal to tear down barriers to trade in environmental goods and services when regional leaders meet next month in Hawaii, the top U.S. trade official said on Wednesday.

"What we're pushing for is a voluntary commitment that would look at a basket of issues that we have tabled and commit to kind of a combined tariff rate of 5 percent," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told a business group.

"It's one of those (initiatives) that President (Barack) Obama thinks just makes sense. Every country is looking for the next generation technology in energy. We want to share that within the region" by facilitating trade, he said.

But while Australia, New Zealand and some others support the U.S. push, some of the other 21 members of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are resisting, Kirk said, without identifying any holdouts by name.

A trade diplomat, speaking on the condition he not be identified, said China was resisting because it would prefer to negotiate the issue within the World Trade Organization, where any concessions it makes on environmental goods and services could be balanced by gains it makes in other areas.

Meanwhile, a trade case filed by the U.S. arm of Germany's SolarWorld SWVG.DE against lower-priced solar modules and cells from China threatens to create friction just ahead of the Nov 12-13 summit with the U.S. Commerce Department due to decide by Nov. 9 whether to launch an investigation.

U.S. trade officials also have expressed alarmed over reports Beijing is requiring foreign automakers to transfer cutting-edge electric car technology to participate in China's market for "New Energy Vehicles".

The United States wants to address that issue at this year's high-level U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade, which Kirk said on Wednesday would be held in China shortly after the APEC summit meeting.

