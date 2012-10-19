版本:
2012年 10月 19日

UPDATE 1-US Sept oil demand dips 3.8 pct from year earlier-API

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 U.S. oil demand continued to decline in
September, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
    Petroleum demand dropped 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 18.182 million
barrels per day, the API said. It was the second-lowest level for September demand
since 1996.
    "The September demand numbers indicate there's still substantial weakness in
the economy," API chief economist John Felmy said. "While manufacturing and
employment have improved some, we've yet to see strong momentum developing."
    Gasoline demand also dropped during the month, falling 2.0 percent to 8.572
million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was down 0.7 percent for the year through
September, compared to the same period a year before.
    The API's demand figure for September is lower than the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.391 million bpd for
the month. The government agency saw September demand down 2.7 percent
year-on-year.
    The EIA issues its revised September demand number at the end of November.
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 4
percent to 3.777 million bpd in September, the API said.
    Jet fuel showed some strength, however, with consumption rising 3.4 percent to
1.464 million bpd for the month, it said.
    Total imports in September accounted for 57.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, down
slightly from 58.6 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed.

                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

               SEPT 2012     SEPT 2011     YR AGO PCT    JAN-SEPT        YTD PCT
                                           CHANGE        2012             CHANGE
 DELIVERIES                                                            
 Gasoline       8.572         8.744         -2.0          8.730         -0.7
 Kerosene/jet   1.464         1.416          3.4          1.414         -1.7
 Distillate     3.777         3.936         -4.0          3.741         -3.3
 Deliveries    18.182        18.891         -3.8         18.505         -2.4
 Exports        3.179         3.174          0.2          3.116          8.4
 Total         21.361        22.065         -3.2         21.621         -1.0
                                                                       
 IMPORTS                                                               
 Crude oil      8.815         8.914         -1.1          8.742         -2.7
 Oil products   1.649         2.152        -23.4          1.873        -21.9
 Total         10.464        11.066         -5.4         10.660         -6.4
                                                                       
 PRODUCTION                                                            
 Crude          6.295         5.581         12.8          6.213         11.9
 Gasoline       8.836         9.140         -3.3          8.836         -2.4
 Distillate     4.624         4.576          1.1          4.511          2.7
 Kerosene/jet   1.535         1.553         -1.2          1.500          2.1

