2012年 11月 16日

US Oct oil demand fell 2.3 pct from year ago-API

WASHINGTON Nov 16 U.S. oil demand continued to decline in October, with demand falling to its lowest level for the month since 1995, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum demand dropped 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.412 million barrels per day.

