版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 17日 星期六 01:41 BJT

UPDATE 1-US Oct oil demand fell 2.3 pct from year ago-API

By Ayesha Rascoe
    WASHINGTON, Nov 16 U.S. oil demand continued to decline in October,
with demand falling to its lowest level for the month since 1995, industry group
American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
    Petroleum demand dropped 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.412 million
barrels per day.
    "For many months, we've seen variations on the same theme: weak demand versus a
year ago and some of the weaker demand numbers over the past decade," API chief
economist John Felmy said. "The simple fact is that unemployment remains high and
economic growth has been extremely modest.  Petroleum demand is reflecting that."
    Gasoline demand was mostly unchanged during the month, falling a slight 0.2
percent to 8.627 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was at the lowest level for
October since 2000.
    The API's demand figure for October is lower than the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.838 million bpd for
the month. The government agency saw October demand unchanged year-on-year.
    The EIA issues its revised October demand number at the end of December.
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 6.1
percent to 3.761 million bpd in October, the API said.
    Jet fuel showed some strength, however, with consumption rising 1.9 percent to
1.410 million bpd for the month, it said.
    Total imports in October accounted for 54.9 percent of U.S. oil demand, down
from 58.3 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed.

                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

               OCT 2012      OCT 2011      YR AGO PCT    JAN-OCT 2012  YTD PCT
                                           CHANGE                      CHANGE
 DELIVERIES                                                            
 Gasoline       8.627         8.649         -0.2          8.744         -0.4
 Kerosene/jet   1.410         1.384          1.9          1.417         -1.2
 Distillate     3.761         4.003         -6.1          3.750         -3.4
 Deliveries    18.412        18.844         -2.3         18.562         -2.1
 Exports        3.149         3.107          1.1          3.110          7.3
 Total         21.554        21.951         -1.8         21.672         -0.8
                                                                       
 IMPORTS                                                               
 Crude oil      8.502         8.907         -4.5          8.705         -3.1
 Oil products   1.617         1.960        -17.5          1.877        -20.3
 Total         10.119        10.994         -8.0         10.622         -6.4
                                                                       
 PRODUCTION                                                            
 Crude          6.652         5.872         13.3          6.260         12.3
 Gasoline       8.942         8.932          0.1          8.847         -2.2
 Distillate     4.539         4.539          0.0          4.514          2.4
 Kerosene/jet   1.483         1.378          7.6          1.498          2.7

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐