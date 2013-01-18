版本:
US December oil demand down 2.1 pct from year ago-API

WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. oil demand fell once again in December, with oil consumption for 2012 dropping to its lowest annual level in 16 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

December petroleum demand dipped 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 18.405 million barrels per day. Overall, oil consumption fell 2 percent during 2012.
