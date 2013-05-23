UPDATE 1-Judge says leaning toward U.S. in Apple e-books case

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 23 In an unusual move before a
trial, a federal judge expressed a tentative view that the U.S.
Justice Department will be able to show evidence that Apple Inc
engaged in a conspiracy with publishers to increase
e-book prices.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who is set to oversee a
trial on June 3, gave her view during a pretrial hearing on
Thursday.
While she stressed that the view was not final and that she
had read only some of the evidence so far, her comments could
add to pressure on Apple to settle the lawsuit, in which the
Justice Department accuses the company and five publishers of
conspiring to fix e-book prices.
"I believe that the government will be able to show at trial
direct evidence that Apple knowingly participated in and
facilitated a conspiracy to raise prices of e-books, and that
the circumstantial evidence in this case, including the terms of
the agreements, will confirm that," Cote said.
Orin Snyder, a lawyer for Apple, said in a statement, "We
strongly disagree with the court's preliminary statements about
the case today."
The Justice Department declined to comment.
Apple is the sole defendant remaining after litigation was
settled by five publishers - Pearson Plc's Penguin
Group, News Corp's HarperCollins Publishers Inc, CBS
Corp's Simon & Schuster Inc, Hachette Book Group Inc and
MacMillan.
Thursday's hearing had largely focused on pretrial matters
and motions, such as which expert witnesses could testify and
how long the trial would last.
Cote, who is hearing the case without a jury, said at the
start of the proceedings that she was working on a draft of a
written decision that she would expand and publish after the
trial.
Toward the end of the hearing, Mark Ryan, a lawyer with the
Justice Department, asked if she would be able to share any of
her thoughts on the case so far.
Cote then gave what she called her "tentative view," which
she said was based largely on material submitted as evidence -
emails and correspondence that took place over a six-week period
between December 2009 and January 2010.
She emphasized that no final decision would be made until
after the trial takes place. And she also said she had not read
many of the affidavits submitted in support of the parties'
positions.
Snyder, of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, in his statement
disputed Cote's opinion, saying the evidence would show Apple
benefited consumers by providing competition in an emerging
market.
"We look forward to presenting our evidence in open court
and proving that Apple did not conspire to fix prices," he said.
Pearson had been set to go to trial alongside Apple on
remaining claims asserted by states attorneys general. On
Wednesday, Pearson agreed to a proposed $75 million settlement
with the states and plaintiffs in consumer class-action
lawsuits.
The case is United States v. Apple Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02826.