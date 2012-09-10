New iPhone could boost US GDP by up to 0.5 percent, JP Morgan says

* Significant impact on fourth quarter GDP seen
* Eight million iPhone 5s seen selling at $600 each
By Tim Reid
Sept 10 The next generation iPhone 5, which
Apple Inc. plans to release this week, could not only boost the
tech giant's bottom line - but could give a significant boost to
the overall U.S. economy.
Sales of the new iPhone could add between a quarter and a
half percentage point to fourth quarter annualized growth in the
U.S., according to J.P. Morgan's chief economist, Michael Feroli
in a note to clients on Monday.
Such an impact would be significant.
"Calculated using the so-called retail control method, sales
of iPhone 5 could boost annualized GDP growth by $3.2 billion,
or $12.8 billion at an annual rate," Feroli wrote. That 0.33
percentage-point boost, he added, "would limit the downside risk
to our Q4 GDP growth protection, which remains 2.0 percent."
Feroli laid out his math. J.P. Morgan's analysts expect
Apple to sell around 8 million iPhone 5s in the fourth quarter.
They expect the sales price to be about $600.
With about $200 in discounted import component costs, the
government can factor in $400 per phone into its measure of
gross domestic product for the fourth quarter.
Feroli said the estimate of between a quarter to a half
point of annualized GDP "seems fairly large, and for that reason
should be treated skeptically." But, he added, "we think the
recent evidence is consistent with this projection."
Feroli said that when the last iPhone was launched in
October 2011, sales significantly outperformed expectations.
"Given the iPhone 5 launch is expected to be much larger, we
think the estimate mentioned ... is reasonable," Feroli wrote.
According to a recent Reuters poll of Wall Street dealers
and economists, U.S. GDP was seen at 2.0 percent on average in
2013, down slightly from estimates this summer.