Atlanta woman says she is the voice of Apple's Siri

ATLANTA Oct 4 Siri, whose voice do you have?
The question has intrigued millions of Apple iPhone
and iPad fans, who use the devices' voice-activated personal
assistant for help with everything from finding restaurants and
directions to organizing their day.
On Friday, CNN reported it has discovered the original
voice. The person had never before been identified publicly.
The network named Susan Bennett, a voice-over actress from
Atlanta, as the voice behind Siri, which was first introduced on
Apple's iPhone 4S in 2011.
"I'm the voice actor who provided the voice of Siri,"
Bennett told CNN in an interview.
Trudi Muller, a spokeswoman for Apple, declined to comment
on the CNN report. Bennett could not be immediately reached for
comment.
CNN said an audio-forensics expert "has studied both voices
and says he is '100 percent' certain the two are the same."
Bennett told the network she worked four hours a day for the
entire month of July 2005 recording segments in her home
recording booth. She said she was paid by the hour but would not
reveal the amount.
"A colleague e-mailed me [about Siri] and said, 'Hey, we've
been playing around with this new Apple phone. Isn't this you?'"
Bennett told CNN.
Her voice may also be familiar to airline passengers who
have passed through a Delta Airlines terminal.
The CNN reporter who helped identify Bennett as the voice of
Siri met her while researching a story about voices at Atlanta's
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest.
Bennett also provided the radio and TV voice of First
National Bank's "Tillie the All-Time Teller," the first ATM
machine, she told CNN.
"I began my career as a machine many years ago," Bennett
told the network. "I'm sure that you hear my voice at some point
every day."