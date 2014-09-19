UPDATE 2-Apple's iPhone 6 Plus includes chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks - iFixit

(Adds detail on chips in device)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Apple's iPhone 6
Plus uses chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions
, Avago Technologies and other companies,
according to gadget repair firm iFixit, which pried one of the
devices open in Melbourne early on Friday.
Apple said it received a record 4 million first-day
pre-orders for the new phones, double the number for the iPhone
5 two years ago, underscoring investors' expectations the new
handset will maintain the Silicon Valley company's stellar
growth.
The company is releasing a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch
iPhone 6 Plus. They will support more than 200 telecoms carriers
worldwide, with sales launching in Australia on Friday morning
and then in the United States and other countries.
Like previous iPhones, the iPhone 6 Plus uses a Qualcomm
4G LTE modem, according to iFixit.
Dissembling the device in a Mac repair shop after lining up
overnight to buy a phone, iFixit technicians also discovered a
Murata wifi module, a Broadcom touchscreen
controller, and chips from Skyworks, Avago and TriQuint
.
News that a supplier has been chosen - or rejected - for one
of Apple's products can sometimes cause drastic swings in stock
prices. Apple doesn't disclose which companies make the
components that go into its smartphones. It also imposes strict
rules forbidding its suppliers from discussing Apple-related
business with investors and the media.
Shares of GT Advanced Technologies Inc, a mineral
crystal specialist, slumped 13 percent on Sept 9 after some
investors were surprised the US company's scratch-resistent
sapphire glass was not being used on the new iPhones.
The phones launched on Friday are Apple's first to include
NFC radio chips used for the new Apple Pay mobile payment
platform. The NFC chip in the iPhone 6 Plus comes from NXP
Semiconductors, according to iFixit, in line with most
investors' expectations.
NXP also supplies a motion co-processor, key to making the
iPhone's sensors work without draining its battery, iFixit said.
As in other iPhones, Apple has designed its own main
processor with technology licensed from ARM Holdings and
in this device it is the A8 chip.
The iPhone 6 Plus opened by iFixit also included a NAND
flash memory chip, used for storing music and photos, made by SK
Hynix. Apple in the past has depended on multiple
companies to supply its memory chips.
Raymond James analysts expects sales of iPhone 6 and larger
iPhone 6 Plus to top 9 million in the first weekend.
As well as Apple's stores, AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp
, T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Wireless in the
United States will start selling the phones on Friday.
