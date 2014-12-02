CORRECTED-Arab Bank asks U.S. court to block thousands of terror-finance claims

(Corrects headline to clarify the case involves thousands of
plaintiffs, not thousands of lawsuits)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 2 Arab Bank Plc, found
liable in a U.S. civil court of providing material support for
Hamas, urged an appeals court on Tuesday to block thousands of
non-U.S. citizens from pursuing similar claims that it financed
terrorism.
A lawyer for the Jordan-based bank asked the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to uphold a lower court's
dismissal last year of lawsuits by foreign victims of attacks
attributed to the Islamist militant group in Israel and the
Palestinian territories.
Kevin Walsh, Arab Bank's lawyer, argued that corporations
cannot be sued under the Alien Tort Statute and its New York
branch's dollar-clearing activities were not enough to overcome
a presumption against applying the law to foreign conduct.
"It is implausible to the extreme that an automatic,
incidental, mechanical activity that largely saw no human
contact could rise to the level of genocidal violation," he said
at the hearing.
But Michael Elsner, the plaintiffs' lawyer, argued that the
dollar-clearing activity coupled with other claims was enough to
allow the cases to move forward.
"Dollars played an important role as they provided
legitimacy to Hamas," he said.
In September, a federal jury in Brooklyn found Arab Bank
liable in what lawyers described as the first terrorism
financing civil case to reach trial in the United
States.
That verdict affects 310 Americans who are pursuing claims
under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The lawsuits at issue before the
federal appeals court on Tuesday were filed by 5,778 foreign
citizens.
Filed between 2004 and 2010, those lawsuits accuse Arab Bank
of financing terrorism by providing services to Hamas,
Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and
others who carried out attacks that caused their injuries.
U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in August 2013 dismissed the
foreign citizens' lawsuits, which accused Arab Bank of violating
another law, the Alien Tort Statute, a 1789 U.S. law often used
to pursue claims over human rights abuses.
Cogan held that the plaintiffs could not pursue claims
against corporations under the Alien Tort Statute. Arab Bank has
said the ruling dismissed more than 90 percent of the claims it
faced.
Separately, Arab Bank is awaiting a decision by Cogan on how
and when it will face trial for damages in the Americans' cases
and whether it can appeal the liability verdict in the meantime.
The case is Jesner v. Arab Bank Plc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-3605.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)