Arab Bank verdict risks erosion of anti-terror controls -industry

(Refiles to fix format)
By Brett Wolf
ST. LOUIS, Sept 24 A U.S. court verdict this
week finding that Arab Bank Plc provided material support to
Hamas could cause banks to cut ties to foreign banks and
customers and make it even harder to monitor the financing of
militant networks, banking industry representatives said.
A U.S. jury on Monday found the Jordan-based Arab Bank
liable for providing material support to Hamas and said it must
compensate victims of two dozen attacks attributed to the
U.S.-designated terrorist group in Israel and the Palestinian
territories.
Nearly 300 Americans, who were either victims or related to
victims of attacks linked to Hamas, had sued Arab Bank in 2004
under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which lets victims of
U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations seek damages.
Arab Bank immediately said it would appeal the verdict and
cited a series of what it considered legally incorrect court
rulings that restricted its ability to mount a defense.
U.S. banks are awaiting the outcome of the intended appeal
before taking concrete actions, said Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the
American Bankers Association (ABA), a trade group.
But Rowe and other industry officials said the verdict could
force U.S. banks to limit business in politically volatile
regions such as the Middle East or elsewhere and drive
transactions deeper underground, the officials said.
"What worries me is that it (the verdict) will also add to
the likelihood of 'de-risking' - where banks exit customers and
services," Rowe said.
"The transactions will continue because there's a need. But
it may be underground or offshore, creating a fertile
environment for illicit finance that's outside the scope of the
United States to detect or control," he said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Treasury Department's anti-money
laundering unit, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, did
not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact
of the Arab Bank verdict.
"GUN SHY"
The case comes as banks become "increasingly gun shy" about
serving customers thought to pose a high-risk of money
laundering or terrorism finance, Rowe said. It has become too
difficult to defend decisions to keep risky customers during
examinations by increasingly aggressive regulators, he said.
Said a senior anti-money laundering officer at a large U.S.
bank, who also expressed concern about the potential business
impact on banks, "You cut off Jordan, you cut off the United
Arab Emirates, you cut off Lebanon, you cut of Saudi Arabia. But
what about China? Are you going to cut off China? Where does it
end?"
Potential de-risking moves would likely involve banks in the
United States cutting ties to both foreign counterparts and
individual clients that are based in, or do significant business
in, jurisdictions deemed to be at high-risk of terror finance.
Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks banks have been quicker to
avoid business seen as risky from a counter-terrorism
enforcement standpoint.
For example, banks in the United States and elsewhere have
closed accounts belonging to money transfer businesses dealing
with Somalia out of concern they might be facilitating
transactions linked to U.S. designated-terrorist groups
including al Shabaab.
As a result, Somali expatriates in Minnesota and elsewhere
are finding it difficult to send money to relatives, and
money-laundering experts have raised concerns that the money may
be moving through illegal channels.
In 2011 U.S. regulators clarified that banks can provide
services to foreign diplomatic missions and still comply with
anti-money laundering laws after several major banks moved to
close embassy accounts out of concern over compliance risks.
OTHER SUITS AGAINST BANKS
While Arab Bank was the first to go to trial, additional
banks are being sued in the United States over allegations of
involvement in terrorism-linked transactions.
Lawsuits are pending in New York against Bank of China Ltd,
which is accused of providing services to Palestine Islamic
Jihad, and Credit Lyonnais SA, which is accused of aiding Hamas.
Those banks have denied the respective allegations.
Also, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Appeals Court in New York ruled
on Monday that Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's National
Westminster Bank unit must face claims by terrorism victims over
banking services it gave a charity linked to Hamas.
Any bank, even one that takes seriously compliance with the
Bank Secrecy Act, the primary U.S. anti-money laundering and
counter-terrorist financing law, could move money on behalf of a
terrorist by mistake, said the U.S. bank money laundering
officer.
As an example, banks have been known to fail to spot, reject
and report transactions involving designated terrorists due to
variations in the spelling of their names, the source said. He
spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to
publicly discuss the matter.
While some banks may choose to end relationships with
clients in high-risk areas, at some point such action can be
painful to the bottom line.
"It's a horrible thing, but what are you going to do? You
put your controls in place, you run your business and you hope
for the best," the source said.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf of the Compliance Complete service
of Thomson Reuters Accelus (here))
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen and Clive McKeef)