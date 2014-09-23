Jordan cenbank says fully backs Arab Bank, confident in its compliance

AMMAN, Sept 23 Jordan's central bank said on
Tuesday it was confident of Arab Bank, its leading
lender, and its ability to defend itself against what it said
was an "unjust" verdict after a ruling by a U.S. jury on Monday.
The ruling found the bank liable for giving material support
to Hamas and said it must compensate victims of two dozen
attacks attributed to the Islamic militant group in Israel and
the Palestinian territories.
"The Central Bank of Jordan remains confident about the
strength of Arab Bank's banking operations and compliance
procedures and ability to withstand the likely repercussions of
this litigation.
"This is was an unjust and legally unsound verdict," Ziyad
Fariz, Jordan's central bank governor, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)