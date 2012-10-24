Arabs grudgingly favour Obama in U.S. election

* Obama's 2009 Cairo speech had raised hopes of change
* Arab Spring has since transformed much of Middle East
* Some see shades of Bush in Republican challenger Romney
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Oct 24 Many in the Middle East believe
Barack Obama failed to deliver on promises of a new U.S.
approach in the region but still prefer him to presidential
rival Mitt Romney, who they see as too close to Israel and too
keen to project U.S. military might.
Whoever wins the Nov. 6 election faces a knot of regional
issues that will not be easy to unravel. World powers are split
over the Syria conflict, a row about Iran's nuclear ambitions
rumbles on and Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking is going nowhere.
Compounding the challenge, the Middle East is a region where
perceptions of fading U.S. influence have been hardened by Arab
uprisings that have toppled dictators who were longtime U.S.
allies, bringing Islamists in their place.
"I am one of those who is very much disappointed with
Obama," said Hassan Nafaa, a professor at Cairo University,
where the U.S. president, in his first months in office, spoke
of "a new beginning" between America and Muslims.
"He didn't deliver ... But I think he is much better than
Romney," said Nafaa, who listened to the Cairo speech in June
2009. "I don't appreciate at all the right wing in the United
States with their preference to use extensive military force."
Much of the Middle East has changed dramatically during
Obama's first term. But the upheavals of the "Arab Spring" that
ousted entrenched autocrats in Tunisia, Egypt, Yemen and Libya
were driven by the street rather than U.S. policy, even if U.S.
and European warplanes assisted Libyan rebels.
Far from winning praise, some Egyptian activists criticised
Obama's administration for being slow to embrace the change.
"Obama was easy on Mubarak at points and the American
administration did not play a full role in supporting the
Egyptian revolution," said Mohamed Adel, a spokesman for the
April 6 movement that was at the forefront of the 2011 uprising
that toppled Hosni Mubarak after 30 years in power.
But he said Romney was not an attractive alternative for
Egypt or the region, describing him as more "aggressive" and
citing the Republican's threats to U.S. aid to Egypt during
September protests at the U.S. embassy over an anti-Islam film.
DRAWING COMPARISONS
Romney has accused Obama of being a weak steward of U.S.
power, promising among other things to boost the U.S. naval
presence in the Middle East. He has also said he would be a
better friend of Israel, a nation Obama has not visited in
office.
That kind of language rings alarm bells in the region and
has drawn comparisons with the policies of President George W.
Bush, reviled by many Arabs for leading an invasion of Iraq.
As Arabs watched the last of three televised presidential
debates on Monday night, one viewer, Ahmed Zaki, wrote about
Romney on Twitter saying: "He doesn't differ much from Bush."
But both candidates disappointed veteran Palestinian
negotiator Hanan Ashrawi during the face-off on foreign policy
in which Israel was referred to more than 30 times and the
Palestinians were given only passing mention.
"What we didn't see in the debate was any sign of who has
the backbone and foresight to bring about a just peace," said
Ashrawi, adding that the candidates were competing on "who's
more loyal to Israel".
Romney angered Palestinians earlier this year by suggesting
they lacked the culture that has driven Israel's economic
success, while ignoring problems generated by Israeli occupation
of territories where they Palestinians seek statehood.
He also called Jerusalem Israel's capital. The Jewish state
regards all of Jerusalem, including the eastern sector that it
captured in a 1967 Middle East war, as its capital, a claim that
has not won international recognition. Palestinians want East
Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.
Yet there is little enthusiasm in the region for Obama, who
in his Cairo address had pledged support for a Palestinian state
that now looks as much a distant prospect as at any time.
For some, like 45-year-old Iraqi shop worker Firas al-Qaisi,
neither candidate will make a real difference.
"Look at the Palestinian issue, there is no change in the
American policy since 1948 although many presidents came and
went," he said in Baghdad.
Yet Iraq is one place where Obama has had an impact by
withdrawing U.S. troops, although Romney has accused the
president of being too hasty.
LITTLE CHOICE
That achievement was acknowledged by Alaa al-Saadoun, an
Iraqi Kurdish lawmaker. "The work Obama did withdrawing American
forces from Iraq made a difference. If the Republicans were in
power, they would not have left," he said.
But even as that military intervention was ended, Obama has
ordered U.S. drones to kill militants in Yemen and Pakistan,
enraging many in the region. Romney has backed this action.
Such policy convergence makes some Iranians, whose economy
is being crippled by U.S. and other international sanctions
imposed over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, feel there is
little to choose between either candidate.
"Obama has already showed he wants to wreck the Iranian
economy, bring hard times and prevent important medicine by
sanctioning the central bank so there is not a lot Romney could
do that Obama hasn't done already," said Mohammad Marandi of
Tehran University, speaking by telephone from Tehran.
A commentary published by the Iranian news agency Fars
echoed that view: "Will it be more of the fist inside the velvet
glove, or the hammer directly to the skull?"
As sanctions tighten on Iran, the conflict in Iran's ally
Syria has deepened with the United States and its Western allies
at odds with Russia and China about what action to take, though
no world power has been advocating direct military intervention.
Romney said earlier this month he would find elements in
Syria who shared U.S. values and make sure they obtained weapons
needed to defeat Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Obama's
administration says it is giving logistical support to Syrian
insurgents but has shied away from providing arms.
The international gridlock over Syria and uprisings that
have breathed new vigour into Arab politics may also be changing
attitudes about the United States, for years seen as the only
player with the clout to make a difference in the region.
"There is sense that the U.S. isn't as relevant as it once
was," said Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center. "But that
is also partly because the Arab Spring helped empower Arabs to
move away from their obsessive focus on the U.S."
His remarks were echoed by 70-year-old Egyptian security
guard, Gamal: "I don't expect any change from the Americans
towards us. We have to change ourselves with our own hands."