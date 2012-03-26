Obama says to suspend trade benefits for Argentina

BRIEF-Northland Power qtrly free cash flow per share $0.69
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
WASHINGTON, March 26 President Barack Obama said Monday he was suspending trade benefits for Argentina because of the South American country's failure to pay more than $300 million in compensation awards in two disputes involving U.S. investors.
Obama suspended Argentina from the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences program, which waives import duties on thousands of goods from developing countries.
The action is effective in 60 days.
It supports Azurix Corp, a Houston-based water services company, and Blue Ridge Investment, a subsidiary of Bank of America, in their bid to receive compensation for actions the Argentine government took a decade ago.
* Northland Power delivers outstanding 2016 results and significant progress on growth initiatives
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
* For fy 2017, continue to anticipate annual adjusted ebitda of $40 million-$55 million, based on a wti forecast of $45 to $60 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: