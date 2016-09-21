U.S. State Dept. OKs possible $1.9 bln sale of refueling planes to Japan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. State Department notified Congress on Wednesday that it has approved a possible sale of Boeing Co military refueling aircraft to Japan worth up to $1.9 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
The agency said in a statement that Japan is seeking four KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft plus an additional spare Pratt & Whitney turbofan engine as well as other supporting systems. The estimated cost of the aircraft and other equipment is $1.9 billion, DSCA said. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.